NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In a matter of seconds, you could lose it all.

“We live and just the activities in the gulf in the last few years should be a statement of awareness,” said Dan Burghardt. He’s the President of Dan Burghardt Insurance Agency.

Storms in Louisiana are common. Many are devastating – Hurricane Katrina and Ida for example.

More recently, the tornado that swept through Arabi on March 22.

“Having insurance protection in this area is vital to survive,” said Burghardt.

When getting insurance, Burghardt recommends having a videotape recording of your entire home with you at all times.

“Keep it on your phone – keep it with you – insurance companies will use that to write an estimate,” he said.

He adds you need to know the name of your mortgage company, your address and who’s name the home is in.

Cost varies based on plan.

“You can take the insurance from deluxe all the way down to find a shoe that fits the budget type of arrangement,” said Burghardt.

Be mindful, he says last-minute insurance isn’t an option.

“You cannot just jump on a phone – as soon as hurricanes have coordinates in the gulf – or form in the gulf – our binding authority is lifted – companies will walk away until the storms subside,” said Burghardt.

Wayne Miller is a Metairie homeowner.

He says “it’s our biggest asset and we couldn’t afford to lose it.”

He’s insured and says even if a disaster strikes, he has peace of mind knowing a plan is in place.

“It’s necessary – it’s an obligation I have to my wife and myself and my kids,” he said.

Burghardt says when you get your insurance policy store the information on your phone. That way if something happens, you’ll have a copy at the ready.