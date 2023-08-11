NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)—Caesars Superdome renovations are underway and are about halfway done.

“This is the most transformative renovation that this building has ever had,” Doug Thornton, ASM Global said.

The first thing Saints fans will notice when they go marching into the Superdome for Saints games this season is that the entrances have changed. This is one of many changes that will all enhance the fan experience for the whole Who Dat Nation.

“Certainly the benefits of renovation far outweigh the cost and risk of building a new stadium like many of the other ones are doing, but there was no need to do that here,” Thornton said.

The bones of the Superdome have always been good, but now they’re making it more super.

“There have been multiple renovations over the years, particularly the one after Hurricane Katrina, and then in 2009/2010, but this is truly transformational,” Thornton said.

Transforming the Superdome is no easy task. You’ll notice new suites, more toilet seats in the bathroom, more bars, more restaurants, new ADA seat choices, new grab and go checkouts with AI technology for food options, and new elevators and high speed escalators.

“To be in a position to renovate this building to give us another 20 to 25 years, the lifetime. of the dome is really incredible,” Kyle France, Chairman of LSED said.

