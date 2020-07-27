Inmate dies at Jefferson Parish Correctional Center

GRETNA, LA.– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of an inmate at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, The 48-year-old inmate was found unresponsive inside of a solitary holding cell around 10:30 Sunday night. Jail staff attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that it does not appear that the inmate tried to harm himself and there are no signs of foul play. The Jefferson Parish Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

The inmate’s name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.