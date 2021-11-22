Ink yourself in at the New Orleans Tattoo Festival

It's an unconventional convention traveling into town

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A circus of a show sets up shop in New Orleans.

It’s an unconventional, convention.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you can pencil yourself in.

But it’s really more like ink yourself in.

It’s the decision that lasts a lifetime.

It’s the New Orleans Tattoo Arts Festival.

A convention where 10,000 folks were expected to attend.

It’s the third year of the tattoo folks in New Orleans.

It’s a traveling show.

With 200 artists and vendors from around the world.

The show of a festival of a convention is a bit of a beauty contest.

Tattooed people and tattoo artists compete to be the blue ribbon best.

Tattoos are sort of like, well, tater tots.

You can’t seem to have just one.

Once you get one, there’s no stopping.