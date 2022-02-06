HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and tied a career high with 12 assists as the New Orleans Pelicans used a big third quarter to take control of the game and get a 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets.

It was the third consecutive victory for New Orleans and Houston’s sixth loss in seven games.

Houston led by 5 at halftime but Ingram scored 17 points to power a 38-point third quarter by the Pelicans that gave them a 10-point lead entering the fourth and the Rockets didn’t lead again.