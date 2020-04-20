Infant beaten by 21-year-old father dies in the hospital

MANDEVILLE – A 5-month old baby beaten and put in the hospital by his father has died.

On April 16, 21-year-old Brian Young called the baby’s mother complaining the child wasn’t breathing.

The infant was brought to the hospital in critical condition, where doctors confirmed the injuries were not accidental.

Young confessed to throwing the child to the ground numerous times, as well as throwing him into a swing, which is how the baby hit his head on a metal bar.

Young was initially charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles, but the charge has now been upgraded to first degree murder.