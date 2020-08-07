Indictment: man shot into packed car, killed 1 of 8 in car

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An 18-year-old New Orleans man is accused of shooting into a car packed with eight people, killing one and wounding five.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro says in a news release that an indictment handed up Thursday charged Dijon Dixon with second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Cornelius Smith.

He says Dixon also is charged seven counts of attempted second-degree murder and one of obstructing justice in a murder investigation.

Dixon has been jailed since March 12, and his bond is set at $250,000.