Incredible video: Wrestler jumps from balcony of Esplanade Mall

NEW ORLEANS-- You must see this incredible video of a wrestler diving from the second floor balcony at Esplanade Mall.

WildKat Sports brought a wrestling match to the middle of the inside of the plaza at Esplanade Mall.

Wrestler PJ Hawx, the son of Luke Hawx who founded WildKat Wrestling dove from the second story of the mall and took down two other wrestlers.

The wrestling match at the mall was part of a deal with the City of Kenner and a charity organization called, "Lagniappe With Love," which helps out various charities in Louisiana. Their next wrestling match is in March.

