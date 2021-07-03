Inclement weather forces cancellation of City Park’s 3rd of July celebration

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Heavy thunderstorms hammered New Orleans on Saturday causing City Park to cancel its planned 3rd of July celebration, as well as close Carousel Gardens Amusement Park for the remainder of the day.

Live music and a fireworks display will be postponed, a City Park spokesperson told WGNO. But at this time there has been no new date set.

“We are disappointed to have to cancel the activities scheduled to celebrate and unite individuals from across our community this Fourth of July weekend,” said City Park CEO Cara Lambright. “As stewards of a public space, it is paramount that the safety of Park users and our community are at the forefront of our decision-making. While weather has caused us to change our plans, we are thankful that with the generosity of Will Smith, the City of New Orleans will be able to enjoy fireworks on the 4th of July.”

Carousel Gardens’ ticket holders who used tickets on July 3, will have their QR code reactivated and valid for the remainder of this season.