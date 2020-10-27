In the Navy. Back from Afghanistan. Andre Laborde is a hero

He's one of the Veterans Voices from the US Navy

NEW ORLEANS – He now crunches numbers for a living.

Andre Laborde is a finance guy.

He’s the head of his own hedge fund.

It’s the latest line on Andre’s resume.

It’s the latest, but WGNO’s Bill Wood discovers, it’s not the greatest.

Andre Laborde was in Navy.

He served for 30 yars.

A big chunk of his service was in Afghanistan.

Andre Laborde supervised the Afghan Army in the fight against the Taliban.

For his time as a sailor, Andre says, he loved it.

He wishes he had a nickel for every person who came up and said, thank you.