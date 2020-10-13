Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

In the boxing ring: making movies and making a difference

Local

Slugging out the pandemic with Mac McCall, Keith Director & Chad Graci

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – In the boxing ring, he knocks it out as a New Orleans trainer.

Getting his clients into shape, he’s Mac McCall.

Mac had hopes to be be a heavyweight in another line of work.

As an actor.

On stage, he goes by Mac McCall.

Mac already headed to Hollywood to make movies.

Then the pandemic hit.

That caused him to come back home to New Orleans starring in a new role.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says Mac works his clients into a sweat and stays safe.

He trains clients like New Orleans designer Chad Graci.

They stay safe wearing bandanas Mac creates.

You can get your own if you click right here.

To get into the boxing ring with Keith Director at Director Boxing & Fitness, get your gloves on by clicking right here.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News