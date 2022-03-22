NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A high note hits New Orleans. Just in time for Sunday jazz brunch.

With Gregory Agid and his clarinet in the spotlight.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has your reservation.

And Bill Wood has a question for the guy with the clarinet, “as the guy who’s played on stage with Michael Buble, how do you do brunch?”

Gregory Agid says, “it’s a blessing to play all audiences and situations and the brunch is a great opportunity to connect with the crowd.”

Bill Wood requests, “something that goes with scrambled eggs?”

And Gregory plays a tune.

You can’t miss the music.

Or the food.

It’s at Miss River.

It’s the restaurant named for the river at the Four Seasons.

It’s a symphony of a brunch conducted by the maestro of the kitchen.

He is executive chef Kelley Schmidt.

He’s the guy who serves a dish that includes a whole fried chicken.

Everything but the cluck.

And biscuits to go with it.

It’s all with award-winning chef Alon Shaya in charge of it all.

New Orleans is known as the place where jazz was born.

And then, the jazz brunch came along.

And now, in the city where food makes history, a new chapter is served.



