Here's a hint: it means YES, YES

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Young Aspirations; Young Artists.

The first letters of those words spell YAYA.

It’s an acronym.

And the name of the name for the New Orleans place where kids become artists.

YaYa started as an after-school kind of place.

Now, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know that after more than 30 years YAYA is its own kind of place.

Jada Junius is one of the artists.

She finds her place working with clay.

She says it simply speaks to her heart.

Part of the plan is to take the art show on the road.

Anaya Ruis got to travel to New York.

Twice.

She believes she’s a better artist in New Orleans because of her trips to New York.

Young Aspirations.

Young Artists.

That’s YAYA.

And it gets a yes, yes from the creative kids who find a home here.