On National Donut Day and every day

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – If you’re a donut person, today’s your day.

It’s National Donut Day.

Celebrating the deliciousness is WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood.

He’s at Hurts Donut Company in New Orleans.

It’s on the corner of Loyola and Poydras.

The story here is the story of a donut shop saved by Dennis Marquette.

He was a loyal customer.

When he discovered the place was about to close, he bought it.

He saved the day.

National Donut Day and every day.

You’ll hear how Hurts Donut Company gets its name.

And why there’s a bandaid on the donut on the sign out front.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts