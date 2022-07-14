Your stomach hugs your soul with this classic comfort food

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – It’s classic.

It’s comfort food.

It’s Mac and Cheese.

And July 14 is the day to celebrate.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood celebrates the day and the moment at Krispy Krunchy Chicken.

It’s Louisiana’s very own.

A delicious corner at convenience stores and gas stations.

Now, with 2,700 locations across America.

It all started back in 1989 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Original owner Neal Onebane owned eight convenience stores and started serving his Cajun-styled fried chicken.

Of course, the Mac and Cheese came along as a first-class side dish.

Louisiana still serves it up originally.

Now, New York and California are adding locations every day.

But Texas, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee are right in line.

You can find them also in Los Angeles.

And Miami.

And because of that you can dine on Mac and Cheese on July 14 and the other days of the year as well.