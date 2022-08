KENNER, La. (WGNO) – It’s the greatest show in town.

It’s the Pontchartrain Home Show & Langenstein’s Food Fest.

And it’s Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28 at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

The Home Show is open from 10 am to 5 pm.

You can buy a ticket at the door or when you shop at Langenstein’s.