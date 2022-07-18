And kids with cancer get a reason to smile

KENNER, La. (WGNO) – At Divine Mercy Catholic Church, back in the back, they’re in the middle of a divine mission.

It’s a holy moment that happens about twice a month.

It’s a novel of an idea.

They use yarn to spin their story.



WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is chatting with church member Maria Sotomayor.

She leads a mission that is magical.

She says, “we are having a really great time getting to know our family and friends we’ve never met and it’s all for a great cause.”

So they call it, the Magic Yarn Project.

When the goods get to Louisiana, the job here is to get the yarn organized.

Then shipped off to another team across the country.

That’s where it’s crocheted into caps with hair for kids with cancer.

Church Pastor Father Robert Cooper says, “why not a party because we’re here to celebrate the gift of life and be a gift to others so it’s a party with a hands-on purpose.”

