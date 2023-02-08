Coats and thank you to our Houma & Thibodaux friends

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) – This is how we do it.

We just do it.

We give them away.

One winter coat at a time.

It’s WGNO’s Coats for Kids.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to come along as we distribute the coats to kids in Houma and Thibodaux.

Our delivery caravan travels to Grand Calliou Elementary and Grand Calliou Middle School.

And to thank our friends at the Headache and Pain Center who set up a donation box for the coats.

We’ve been collecting coats for 26 years.

So far, we’ve collected more than 77,000.

With the support of community partners such as Blaze Courier, Entergy New Orleans, Russell’s Cleaning, MPress Printing, and NOLA Box, we make it easy for you to provide warmth and comfort for those who need them most during these cold winter days… our kids. Please click on links above to support local businesses in our community and get more information on their services.

We would also like to thank our invaluable community partners that serve as dropping locations for your donated new or lightly-used coat. Those businesses include The King Firm, Home Bank, Sweet Dreams Mattresses & Furniture, Headache & Pain Center, Jani King, Charbonnet Family Pharmacy, Calloway & Sons AC & Heating, Doerr Furniture, SpeeDee Oil Change, Spudly’s Super Spuds, Holy Cross, Amanda Miller Realty and Once Upon A Child.