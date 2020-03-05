In February, a cheerleader in Shreveport was kicked off the team for her hair, and the school stands by the decision

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of the Captain Shreve cheerleader dismissed from the team over her hair says she got some disappointing news from school administrators this week.

A day after this story aired on KTAL/KMSS, Rosalind Calloway says she got a call to meet with Captain Shreve’s administrative staff.

“I’m only just a concerned parent who wanted to advocate and do what I felt like was right for my daughter.”

Her daughter, Asia, was removed in January from the cheer team after receiving 15 demerits because of her hair. According to Calloway, the school’s resolution was to invite her daughter, who is a senior, to join the track team.

“I was pretty much appalled,” Calloway said. “I was offended. I felt insulted because I really thought the more feasible resolution would have been to just allow her to cheer for the remainder of the games.”

Calloway says she reached out to district staff, who told her the final decision is left up to the school principal. She hopes rules will be added to address hair in the cheerleader rule book.

We reached out to Caddo Parish Schools to see if any changes would be made and were told they are issuing no further comments about this matter.

Original story below:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A student at Captain Shreve High School is dismissed from the cheerleading squad in the final months of her senior year. Her mother alleges her daughter’s hair got her kicked off the team.

On January 21 Rosalind Calloway was notified by her daughter, Asia, that she would no longer be able to participate in the Captain Shreve High School cheerleading team.

“In fact, she had received 15 infractions due to her hair not being half up/half down.”

According to school policy, once you receive 20 demerits you’re dismissed from the cheerleading squad. Over the course of a year, Calloway’s daughter received 15 demerits because of her hair for three separate incidents. The demerit report given to KTAL/KMSS by Calloway, listed on October 31st an infraction for “hair not 1/2 up in uniform.” Two additional incidents are written in December and January for “wrong hairstyle at game.”

“Surely there has to be more to it. I can’t see them giving you that many demerits and it being that excessive due to your hairstyle,” said Calloway.

The senior’s mother tells KTAL/KMSS they were never told a set hairstyle for the cheerleaders, but on some occasions, they’re asked to wear it half up and half down. Something she explains is difficult for her daughter due to her hair texture, so she wears it up.

“It has to be shampooed… conditioned… dried… straightened and everyone still has to go through a process, but hers is just more intense and definitely more of a lengthy process.”

Caddo Parish Schools sent KTAL/KMSS the General Rules and Regulations of the Captain Shreve High School Spirit Groups. The five-page document does not outline any rules related to hair. It must be signed by parents and students before participating in spirit groups.

“We receive a dismissal notice that outlines the offenses and the infractions that she received demerits for and none of that ever list or specifies hair. I feel like that is illogical.”

Calloway believes the rule that is being cited against her daughter is for “inappropriate, dirty incomplete, or not wearing the designated performance uniform,” which violating accounts for 5 demerits per infraction.