NEW ORLEANS – Due to renovations at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, parking at the Smoothie King Center will be impacted.

The changes take effect on Feb. 28 and will remain in effect through the rest of the season.

Note the following parking facilities information:

✓ Cash and credit cards will only be accepted at Garage #1 and Champions Garage.



✓ Parking passes will be accepted at Garage #2, Lot #3, Lot #3A, Lot #4 and Garage #5.



✓ Garage #6 is closed.