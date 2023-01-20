New Orleans entrepreneur is crazy about 'this old nut'

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Standing in the middle of a supermarket, there’s something you need to know about the New Orleans guy serving the samples.

He’s nuts.

About a nut.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to meet Aaron Gailmor.

Aaron was a big-time banker.

That is before he got into the business of a little-known nut.

It’s called the Sacha Inchi…

It’s also called the Inca Peanut.

And you’ll see Aaron and his Sacha Inchis on Shark Tank on WGNO, Friday, January 20 at 7 pm.



At the company called, Brass Roots, those Sacha Inchis roll down the production line.

They’re roasted and ready to sank on.

Or ground up into something Aaron believes is better than peanut butter.

That’s the prime-time TV pitch Aaron delivers on Shark Tank.

You’ll have to watch to see how the story ends.