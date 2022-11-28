SLIDELL (WGNO)— One Slidell resident is really getting into the Christmas spirit by decorating her golf cart like a Minion. Her Minion golf cart will be featured in this year’s Christmas Golf Cart Parade.

“We have a Minion Mobile. I’m a mean Minion mama,” Bonnie Vanney said.

Bonnie Vanney’s gearing up to drive her invention, the Minion Mobile in this year’s Christmas Golf Cart Parade in Slidell.

“Last year I did ‘The Mystery Machine’ and I couldn’t think of anything cuter than doing the Minions this year,” she said.

She decided to decorate her golf cart like Minions because, “My son loves them and he’s 50 years old. Not only the kids, but a lot of adults like the Minons too.”

Her golf cart creation is sure to be a parade pleaser, and rightfully so because she worked like a Minion to create her hand-sewn golf cart decorations.

“The most difficult part is making the eyes. Styrofoam cut and rounded out,” she said.

The whole golf cart decoration cover is in 3-pieces and she uses Velcro to hold it in place.

The annual golf cart decorating has turned into a competition between Ms. Bonnie and Slidell’s Mayor’s wife Peggy Croemer.

“I just tell here come on Croemr, bring it on,” she jokingly said.

“Have a Merry Minion Christmas from a mean Minion Mama,” she said.

Slidell’s Christmas Golf Cart Parade will take place Sunday, December 4th at 5 p.m.