Illegal dumping becoming a cycle for Algiers neighborhood

Neighbors in Algiers are doing all they can to clean it up, but illegal dumping is an ongoing issue.

When it comes to enforcement, one property owner was fined for someone elses trash. The owner was able to cut a deal, but still had to pay a portion of the fine. Residents say as soon as the area around Socrates and Thayer Streets is cleaned up, the illegal dumping cycle begins again.

“Our main goal is to really to clean up and keep Algiers clean as much as possible, but we’re pretty much undefeated,” said Toneka Royal.

Toneka and her husband Robert live in the neighborhood and own an empty lot. Sometimes less than 24 hours after the area is cleaned, someone is dumping broken furniture, old mattresses and other trash.

Robert said, “I think we have some repeat offenders coming to the same areas.”

Robert Royal grew up in the neighborhood and now, he and his wife are working to revitalize it.

“No matter what income you come from, I think you deserve to live in a well cleaned and safe environment,” Robert said.

When neighbors see illegal dumping, they call 311 to report it, but ultimately, they want better lighting and surveillance cameras.

Andy Wheeler helps clean up the neighborhood.

Wheeler said, “We’re not just tryin to keep it clean for oursevles, but for everyone that comes to visit. This is a community that has nothing but history to it. We want people who visit our neighborhoods to see a clean area, not a junk pile.”

Council member Kristin Palmer acknowledges there is an issue.

Palmer would like to see a recycling center not only in Algiers, but also in New Orleans East.

“If both of our areas of the city could have one of these center, even if it was only open on weekends and it had dumpsters so people could take care of the trash, I think it would solve a lot of problems,” Palmer said.

At this point, there is no firm timetable or plan for a center. Palmer believes the best option is to report issues like this to 311.

“Then we can say, look there’s been three requests, four requests and we do try to prioritize where the need is,” Palmer said.

Neighbors say after 311 receives a report about illegal dumping, someone from the city will come out to clean it up.

NOPD says depending on the item dumped, a person could face a misdemeanor summons or physically be arrested. In some cases, the police department also works with the Department of Environmental Quality.