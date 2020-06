JEFFERSON, La – The coronavirus numbers keep going up in Jefferson Parish.

Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng says she wants people to let it be known which businesses are not social distancing or not wearing masks.

If you see it, say it.

And call this phone number.

The COVID Compliance hotline is 504-736-6929.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the leader of the Parish wants everybody to “mask up”.