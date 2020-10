Desire Oyster Bar at Royal Sonesta New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – In the French Quarter and you’ve had enough to drink.

Now, you need something to eat.

Do you “desire” oysters?

WGNO’s Bill Wood figures you do.

And he’s found the address with world famous success.

It’s Desire Oyster Bar at Royal Sonesta New Orleans at 300 Bourbon Street.

Chef Jason Routzahn serves up a menu that’s a seafood show.

Showcasing Desire Oyster Bar is part of our partnership with New Orleans and Company Restaurant Week.