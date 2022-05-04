BARATARIA, La. (WGNO) — This week is National Hurricane Preparedness Week, a week to begin planning for the start of hurricane season on June 1.

However, some can hardly look ahead because they’re still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

Recovery efforts continue in Barataria nine months after the ferocious storm.

“As a couple of days ago, there was a house clean across my property, which I couldn’t even see the bayou front, and the grass was so tall around here,” said Tina Dempster, who owns a house in Barataria. “Everything’s just been a mess, but finally, now, I can see waterway.”

Crews, who were contracted through Dempster, are picking up the debris that was left behind by the house that had floated onto her property, along with debris from destroyed wharfs.

“It just seems like it’s taking forever,” said Dempster. “I know there’s a lot of damage everywhere, but we do need to work on getting all these houses that are broken apart around us taken down.”

Dempster lives in between two uninhabitable homes, which is a concern of hers as hurricane season nears.

“Well, first off, it’s trying to get all this debris picked up, and that’s a big thing that’s been on my mind because once the wind starts blowing, all this trash and everything around is just going to be midair,” worried Dempster. “It’s going to be hitting homes, vehicles, or whatever.”

Dempster is remaining optimistic and is taking the recovery process day by day.

“At least I have a home, and I know a lot of people who don’t have that, so I’m still grateful, very grateful for what I have,” said Dempster.

Jefferson Parish officials are asking homeowners in Barataria and Lafitte to move their hurricane debris to the curb by May 31.

According to a spokesperson for the parish, for mud removal from private property in the Lafitte and Barataria area, the deadline for applications will also be May 31. Homeowners who are interested in applying for the program should call 1-888-699-1002.