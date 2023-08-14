NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Iconic restaurant Commander’s Palace recently launched Commander’s Palace Cuvée Brut, their first signature sparkling wine.

The storied wine program, led by James Beard Award-nominated “Wine Guy” Dan Davis, is renowned for its inventory of over 20,000 bottles and 2,400 menu selections featuring all major wine regions across the globe. It is a twelve-time Wine Spectator Grand Award winner and was a finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Wine Program award in 2016.

“We are very proud of our thoughtful wine program here at Commander’s Palace, and the introduction of this beautifully crisp cuvée further solidifies the restaurant as a true pioneer of gastronomic excellence,” says Dan Davis, Wine Guy for Commander’s Palace. “We hope this gives all Commander’s Palace enthusiasts around the country an excuse to raise a glass wherever they may be and reminisce about the lasting memories they have created here at Commander’s Palace.”

Commander’s Palace is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year. The new wine is available for nationwide shipping, as well as by the half glass, glass, and bottle at the restaurant.

