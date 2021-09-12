ICNA Relief distributes meals and supplies to residents in Harvey

Six-year-old Mary-Louise Lacobon holds a squirrel she and her family helped after it was injured beside the home of Tommy Williams, right, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. (AP Photo/John Locher)

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday, a National Muslim Relief Organization Responds to Hurricane Ida residents.

The organization will distribute hot meals and resources on Sunday, September 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m at 1528 Piatro Ct, Harvey, LA 70058.

ICNA Relief will be distributing Meals, Household Items, Water, Food Supplies, Hygiene Kits, Baby Supplies, clothing, bedding, and more. A Mobile Health Van, staffed by Doctors and Medical personnel will also be there offering free medical support, and over-the-counter medicines as needed.