ICNA Relief distributes meals and supplies to residents in Harvey

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday, a National Muslim Relief Organization Responds to Hurricane Ida residents.
The organization will distribute hot meals and resources on Sunday, September 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m at 1528 Piatro Ct, Harvey, LA 70058.
ICNA Relief will be distributing Meals, Household Items, Water, Food Supplies, Hygiene Kits, Baby Supplies, clothing, bedding, and more. A Mobile Health Van, staffed by Doctors and Medical personnel will also be there offering free medical support, and over-the-counter medicines as needed.