ICNA Relief distributes meals and supplies to residents in Harvey

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Six-year-old Mary-Louise Lacobon holds a squirrel she and her family helped after it was injured beside the home of Tommy Williams, right, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. (AP Photo/John Locher)

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday, a National Muslim Relief Organization Responds to Hurricane Ida residents.

The organization will distribute hot meals and resources on  Sunday, September 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m at 1528 Piatro Ct, Harvey, LA 70058.

ICNA Relief will be distributing Meals, Household Items, Water, Food Supplies, Hygiene Kits, Baby Supplies, clothing, bedding, and more.  A Mobile Health Van, staffed by Doctors and Medical personnel will also be there offering free medical support, and over-the-counter medicines as needed. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News