‘I just want my baby home’: Search underway for missing 2-year-old, last seen at around noon

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The search for a missing two-year-old last seen around noon is underway by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Authorities are looking for Nevaeh Allen, according to a spokesperson from BRPD. Police said the child was last seen in the 12600 block of La Belle Avenue near Florida Boulevard.



Photo courtesy of Anum Siddiqui

The mother of Nevaeh, Lanaya Cardwell, said the toddler was wearing a yellow and pink dress with pineapples the last time she saw her.

Authorities describe the child as 33″ tall, weighing about 30 pounds and without shoes.

“Nevaeh is not known for wandering around,” said the mother. “I never once had to correct Neveah for even leaving the house without an adult.”

Cardwell is asking anyone who finds her toddler to contact the police and thanks everyone helping in the search.

As of 9:25 p.m., Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory. State police said that Nevaeh was last seen by her stepfather on Friday afternoon before he took a nap at 1 p.m. Officials said Nevaeh’s siblings returned home after school at 4:15 p.m., the door was open and the toddler was missing.

LSP said authorities believe Neveah is in “imminent danger.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact BRPD at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

This is a developing story.