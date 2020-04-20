‘I don’t know where to begin’ Mandeville homeowner says after storm

MANDEVILLE, LA — At a little after 10:00 last night, Frank Locascio was doing some chores in the garage of his home as a storm rolled through the area. Moments later, Locascio knew something bad was about to happen.

“I just heard a lot of wind blowing and howling as I was sitting in my garage, and the pressure changed,” Locascio told WGNO. “I ran straight to my bathroom and jumped on the floor.”

Outside his home, Locascio had at least two trees fall on the roof. But the real damage is visible inside where the ceiling has collapsed.

Locascio lives in the Old Mandeville area. His home is one of several with storm damage from Sunday night. Most of the damage was done around a one block area that includes Monroe, Hutchinson, and Messina streets.

Other property owners had trees fall on their cars or across their lawns. Monday morning, Mandeville city workers had blocked Hutchinson Street to use heavy equipment to remove the debris. Instead of birds and passing cars, the area is filled with the sounds of chainsaws.

Also Monday morning, Cleco was reporting about 30 customers were without power.

There are no reports of any injuries or final damage assessments.