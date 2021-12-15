VIDEO: I-10E closed after beer truck catches fire, Kenner Police reports

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Kenner Police reported the closure of the eastbound lane of Interstate 10 after a vehicle caught fire at Williams Boulevard on top of the crossover.

According to the report, the vehicle is described as a Budweiser delivery truck.

The Kenner Fire Department arrived on the scene before to extinguish the blaze. The driver reportedly pulled the 18-wheeler into the right lane of I-10E once he noticed flames coming from under the cab on the driver’s side. He exited the vehicle shortly before the truck was fully engulfed in flames.

Kenner Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the flames.

I-10E is currently shut down, but police expect the lanes to be opened within an hour or two.

No injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

18-wheeler on fire I-10 at Williams Eastbound. Please avoid this area. — Kenner PD (@KennerPolice) December 16, 2021

I-10 East is closed at Williams Boulevard due to a vehicle fire. Congestion from this incident is approaching Loyola Drive. Traffic is being diverted off at Williams Boulevard. Motorists are advised to use alternate route. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) December 16, 2021