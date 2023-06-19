NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Crowder Boulevard on-ramp on Interstate 10 west is closed while New Orleans police investigate a crash.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the ramp was closed after an 18-wheeler overturned around 6:26 a.m. on Monday, June 19.

No injuries have been reported by the NOPD. The crash is under investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

