KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Traffic is a frequent problem when it comes to airports, and the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is no exception.

Thankfully, there’s a solution—two flyover ramps giving drivers quicker and more reliable routes to and from the airport.

“I think we’re going to see a reduction in traffic on the interstate. Since me and my wife travel a lot going that way towards Laplace, this will actually be pretty good for us,” Kenner resident Will Adams said.

Drivers originally had to exit at Loyola Drive and take surface streets to get to the airport, causing unnecessary back-ups.

Now residents will be able to hop onto this new exit ramp off I-10 westbound and go straight to the airport with no stops.

“We’re very excited about coming to the conclusion of his project. This project has been a culmination of a lot of hard work, of dedication, of persistence; and this is a proud moment for the state of Louisiana,” District Engineer Administrator of DOTD Scott Boyle said.

In about two to three weeks, depending on the weather, the flyover heading eastbound onto the interstate will allow drivers to quickly leave the airport as well.

“These two ramps were designed in such a fashion to promote traffic coming from downtown New Orleans to the airport and from the airport to be able to go downtown into New Orleans, the French Quarter and destinations beyond,” Boyle said.

While the DOTD is unsure exactly how much traffic relief the project will give drivers, the expectations are high.

“We anticipate it’s going to be significant with the amount of traffic that will be taken out of the surface streets. After the ramp is open within the next month, we will be putting counters out just to try to quantify the traffic,” Boyle said.

