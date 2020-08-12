Hynes Charter School Corp. to operate Mary D. Coghill Charter School

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) notified Mary D. Coghill Charter School faculty, staff and families, of the siting of the school to Hynes Charter School Corporation.

Hynes Charter School Corporation will be responsible for the school’s operation and management beginning in the 2021-2022 school year.

Currently, the school is being direct operated by NOLA-PS. The school serves Kindergarten through 8th grade and is located in the Gentilly Woods area at 4617 Mirabeau Ave.

“Late last year, as part of our regular reviews of charter contracts, it became apparent that Coghill was not progressing and maintaining standards set by the District. Therefore we made the tough decision that new leadership was needed to better serve the students and families of the Mary D. Coghill School,” said NOLA-PS Superintendent of Schools Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. “I’m pleased to make this announcement today that Hynes will be taking over operations at Coghill starting for the 2021-2022 school year. Hynes has been one of most sought after school operators and we look forward to seeing them expand their reach and impact to more students in our city.”

In December of 2019, NOLA-PS Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. recommended to the Orleans Parish School Board (OPSB) that the charter contract with Better Choice Foundation not be renewed due to its failure to meet renewal standards for the school per district policy. NOLA-PS has spent the past several months conducting an open siting process to determine a new operator for Mary D. Coghill. There were three eligible operators that applied to operate Mary D. Coghill. These applicants submitted required information to NOLA-PS. The District held two engagement sessions for families and two for staff to learn more about the interested operators.

In considering the applicants’ required submissions, feedback provided at engagement events, and portfolio analysis, NOLA-PS Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis has approved the siting of Mary D. Coghill to Hynes Charter School Corporation.

“Hynes is thankful and honored to have been chosen by NOLA-PS as the 2021-2022 operator of Coghill,” says Hynes CEO Dr. Michelle Douglas. “We look forward to partnering with the District during this transition year and providing Coghill families with the same high quality education that Hynes is known for at its other two campuses. Hynes has intentionally planned for replication and expansion of our successful program into other neighborhoods, and we feel this is the perfect opportunity to fulfill our goal of teaching more students. We are eager to get to know our Coghill family and transition into our newest home at the Parkview Campus in Gentilly Woods over the next year.”

The new school will replicate the Hynes curriculum, core values, and framework, as well as be focused on a well-rounded education for students. Hynes currently operates two schools including their A-rated Lakeview Campus (PK3 – 8th grade) and their UNO-based campus which currently serves children in Kindergarten –1st grade, eventually growing into a full Kindergarten – 8th grade campus.

Hynes Charter Schools are some of the highest demand, non-selective admissions elementary schools in Orleans Parish. The original Hynes-Lakeview campus is a “Top Gains Honoree” for student progress and has a SACS/CASI accreditation. Hynes -UNO students in their first year exceeded their math and reading targets from the third quarter prior to school being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NOLA-PS will work closely with Mary D. Coghill and Hynes Charter School administration and staff throughout this year to ensure a smooth transition of management of the school.