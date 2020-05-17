HUSTLER® Hollywood Announces New Orleans Boutique is Open for Business

Beverly Hills, Ca.- HUSTLER Hollywood has announced that it has begun to officially open stores across the country in select locations that had been closed due to the COVID-19 virus. Each HUSTLER Hollywood location will be regularly cleaned and sanitized per the CDC guidelines, as well as offering hand sanitizing stations upon entrance and throughout the boutiques. Social distancing guidelines will continue to be followed by limiting the number of customers in-store. The retailer kindly asks all customers who wish to enter the store to wear a face mask and encourage them to pay with credit cards to minimize contact. Trying on apparel and lingerie is prohibited as fitting rooms will remain closed to customers.

“We have been helping people with intimacy and relationships for years, and right now, many people have the extra time to do some exploration, and that is where we come in. We have new guidelines and protocols in place for our employees, along with customers, and we will do everything we can to continue to provide a safe and clean environment in which to shop,” said Philip Del Rio, vice president of retail.

The retailer will also provide customers with a curbside pick-up service that will be available daily from 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm at its New Orleans location at 111 Bourbon Street. Customers can phone the store directly at 504-561-9969, place an order, and have it delivered curbside. For those not sure as to what they might want to purchase, they can visit the company’s website HUSTLERHollywood.com for products.