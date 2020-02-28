Husband and wife killed in Pointe Coupee Parish crash

LOTTIE, LA – Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on February 22, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 190 west of LA Hwy 81 in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The crash claimed the lives of a married couple, 48-year-old Jason Wilson and 49-year-old Atrina Wilson, of Ville Platte.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Atrina Wilson and her front seat passenger Jason Wilson were traveling westbound on US Hwy 190 in a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado.

For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet ran off the roadway to the right and overturned. After overturning, the Chevrolet struck a tree bordering the roadway.

Both Wilsons’ were unrestrained at the time of the crash. They suffered fatal injuries as a result and were pronounced deceased on the scene.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Atrina Wilson for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.