NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOLA Ready partnered with the Pontchartrain Conservancy to hold a hurricane supply giveaway at the peak of the season.

This was the second giveaway this year. Organizers said, the first one was so successful, they wanted to reach more families in need.

Supplies included flashlights, glow sticks, batteries, canned food, buckets and cleaning supplies.

“It’s easy to think we might not have a hurricane because we haven’t had one yet this year,” Pontchartrain Conservancy Executive Director Kristi Trail said. “We want to make sure people know we’re just now entering the peak. It’s very important to have a plan, have those supplies ready to go.”

Trail also suggested printing out a checklist and hurricane plan in case the power goes out.