Hurricane Laura brings storm surge to Southeast Louisiana’s Tchefuncte River

Rivers and lakes on the rise in St. Tammany Parish

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La – Hurricane Laura does not make a direct hit on Southeast Louisiana.

But the effects are felt full and strong.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has a look at storm surge in Southeast Louisiana brought on by a major hurricane in August.

In Madisonville, Louisiana, the Tchefuncte River is rising and rolling.

But you don’t need a major hurricane to make that happen.

Just a strong wind from the southeast.

People who live here know this is the way of life.

People who run businesses here are preparing for Hurricane Laura’s effects.

Water can come into restaurants and coffee shops along the Tchefuncte.

Many of clearing out in anticipation of what could happen.

And with that clearing out, they’re be clearing their minds of this, too.

One of them is Michael Gottlieb.

He’s a chef.

And he’s just opened a couple of restaurants in Madisonville.

One of them is named The Anchor.

The other is named Tchefuncte’s, after the river that runs by it.

