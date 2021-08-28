Hurricane Ida: Lafourche, Terrebonne set mandatory curfews

(WGNO) — Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes are following Plaquemines Parish in implementing a curfew for its residents starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.

According to a media release sent to WGNO, residents and visitors cannot be on the roads in either parish without proper credentials.

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is encouraging residents to do the following:

Be prepared and document all of your belongings and property with photos, both business and home. You will need this for insurance after the hurricane makes landfall.

Have all of your important documents with you and that they are protected in weather proof coverings.

For local emergency resources, contact your local Parish OHSEP office.