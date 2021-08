NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With severe storm surges and flash flooding expected when Hurricane Ida reaches the city on Sunday afternoon, the City of New Orleans has lifted neutral ground parking restrictions.

Neutral ground parking allows residents to move their vehicles to higher ground to avoid rising rainwater to both inundate the cab and potentially floating the car into the direction of another car or obstacle.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is also allowing residents to park on city sidewalks.