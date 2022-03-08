NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency released a snapshot of state and federal assistance approved in the six months since Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana on Aug. 29.

Individual Assistance

  • More than 563,500 applications for individual assistance have been approved
  • More than $1.16 billion has been distributed to survivors
  • More than $334 million has been provided in grants for repair
  • More than $309 million allotted for rental assistance
  • 40 Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) have opened across 17 parishes
  • More than 76,000 Louisianians have used the DRCs to submit disaster assistance applications

Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved more than 25,500 applications for low-interest disaster loans totaling $1.28 billion including:

  • 25,637 home loans for nearly $1.2 billion
  • 1,623 business loans for more than $103 million

Hazard Mitigation/National Flood Insurance Program

  • The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) have paid out more than 14,500 claims totaling more than $640 million.
  • Mitigation specialists have interacted with 22,000 survivors about repairing and rebuilding their homes safer and stronger.
  • Hazard Mitigation’s web resources or Louisiana Vietnamese Mitigation have resulted in more than 18,000 individual page visits.

Public Assistance

FEMA Direct Temporary Housing

  • 1,481 households are currently in temporary housing units and other facilities directly leased by FEMA
  • 4,503 households have been approved for FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing program