NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hundreds of people in Fort Myers, Fla. were still staying in Red Cross shelters this weekend after Hurricane Ian damaged their homes.

Saturday, Louisiana Red Cross Senior Disaster Program Manager Greg Doolittle left New Orleans to serve as a feed manager at Red Cross shelters in Fort Myers.

“I think it’s important to remember there are still folks out there that need our help,” Doolittle said. “There were 830 people in those 9 Red Cross shelters as of Thursday night. So, this is still a disaster that’s happening.”

According to Doolittle, 25 of their volunteers were still in Florida. The volunteer shelter just had their water turned back on Friday.

WGNO partnered with the Red Cross for disaster relief. Anyone looking to donate can do so here.

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm Sept. 28 on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power, homes flooded from storm surge, roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines.