Hurricane debris removal begins Friday, Nov. 6 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans has activated its emergency debris removal contracts to assist with post storm-related cleanup.

To allow residents additional time to bring storm debris to the curb, removals will begin on Friday, Nov. 6.

All eligible debris must be curbside by 6 a.m. on Nov. 6.

Due to the volume of debris resulting from this event, there will only be one pass per street by the debris removal contractors.

Residents are advised to adhere to the following storm debris guidelines:

Only debris resulting from Hurricane Zeta is eligible for removal by the City’s emergency debris removal contractors.

Commercial properties and properties serviced by private trash contracts are ineligible to receive bulk waste collection or debris removal services by the City or its contractors.

Trees on private property are the responsibility of the property owner

Debris must be placed between the sidewalk and the curb for removal by the City or its contractors.

Avoid placement of storm debris waste under or on power lines, near trees, utility poles/boxes, fire hydrants, behind parked cars or on neutral grounds.

Any work done by contractors is ineligible for debris removal services by the City or its contractors

STORM DEBRIS SEGREGATED BY THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES FOR REMOVAL BY THE CITY’S EMERGENCY DEBRIS CONTRACTORS:



CONSTRUCTION DEBRIS (excludes materials containing asbestos or creosote-treated lumber)

drywall

lumber

plywood

pipe

shingles

carpet

furniture

mattresses

VEGETATIVE DEBRIS

branches

leaves and grass

logs

HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES (white goods and doors must be secured and compressors removed)

refrigerators/freezers

washers/dryers

water heaters

stoves, ovens and dishwashers

air conditioning units