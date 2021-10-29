Hunting for Halloween Houses in NOLA. Here’s the rundown…

Halloween Houses are decorated and ready for those trick or treaters!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans is known for its lively spirits, whether it’s drinking on Bourbon Street, ghosts in the cemetery, or spooky decorations Uptown during Halloween.

“All around the neighbors, whether you’re on St. Charles or other streets, I mean we literally are just walking and enjoying today,” said Julie King, New Orleans resident.

If you’re hunting for Halloween houses in New Orleans, you’ve got to know where to go and you’ve got to pick your poison. If you’re looking for zombies, dragons, or larger-than-life skeletons, you’re going to want to go to a certain part of town to see the perfect scary haunted house.

Two streets Uptown scream Halloween season is here.

Houses along Nashville Street are known for their decorations. Whatever the season, it gives them a reason to bring their homes to life.

A few streets down from there, Octavia Street is a must-see this Halloween.

In true New Orleans fashion, there is always royalty for every season and to this day, the “Queen of Halloween” reigns on St. Charles Avenue at the skeleton house.

“The humor is great, and I think we need that right now,” King explained. “So we are happy.”

After staying in their coffins last year, or the safety of the public. The Queen of Halloween is resurrecting the skeletons from the dead. The skeleton house is alive, again.

Queen of Halloween, Louellen Berger, said it herself, “Resurrected. We are so happy when we realized the delta numbers we falling and flattening out. With the governor’s mask mandate, we decided we are going to put masks on all of the skeletons. They will be safe and so will the viewers.”

“It’s so New Orleans. I mean we had house floats for Mardi Gras, you know for this here. It’s just so New Orleans that we really can’t miss it,” said New Orleans local, Liz Drescher.

People come from far and wide to get a laugh. Each year she adds five or six new ones, to keep it fresh and new.

“It’s just so much fun seeing the joy on people’s faces or working in my garden and hearing people chuckle. I know it’s something easy and free and typical sorta like a New Orleans house would appeal to the public I’m happy to do,” shared Berger.

Hunting for Halloween Houses:

Patton & Eleonore 623 Nashville 624 Nashville 628 Nashville 1128 Nashville 1202 octavia 1210 octavia 1225 Octavia 1224 Octavia