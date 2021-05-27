Hundreds rally demanding justice for Ronald Greene

BATON ROUGE, La. — Activist are rallying behind the family of Ronald Greene after he died in State Police custody two years ago.

Greene led troopers on a high speed chase that ended near Monroe.

On Thursday, hundreds marched at the State Capital demanding those responsible be held accountable. The group wants Governor John Bel Edwards and other leaders to hear their voices and they said what happened to Ronald Greene is “criminal.”

The family of Greene was locked arm-in-arm with supporters from across the country. The group marched from the steps of the State Capital to the Governor’s Mansion.

Activists are outraged it took Louisiana State Police more than two years to release the video in Greene’s death. Some believe Governor Edwards should have acted quicker and done more.

“If this was his son or his daughter that got beat like a savage dog on the side of the road, that he would not have saw it fit for video to be concealed for two years,” said activist Gary Chambers.

Body camera video shows troopers tasing, beating and dragging Greene. Initially troopers said he died in a car accident, not in their custody.

Protesters are demanding the troopers involved be fired, arrested and charged.

“They had no faith in our criminal legal system and they had no faith in the Constitution. Our lives matter,” said Alanah Odoms, Executive Director of the ACLU of Louisiana.

ALANAH ODOMS IS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE ACLU OF LOUISIANA.

“We’re going to ask for federal oversight of the Louisiana State Police. We’re going to ask the Governor to call for federal oversight of the Louisiana State Police,” Odoms said.

Others are calling for officers to receive de-escalation training.

One person said although it has been two years since Greene’s death, it’s always the right time to stand up for justice.

“Stop running the State Police as if it’s an organized criminal ring,” said Jamal Taylor with The Village 337. “No matter what, we are going to get justice.”