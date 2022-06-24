NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Anger, defeat and disgust expressed by the sea of protesters gathered outside of the federal court building in downtown New Orleans after the Supreme Court’s historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.



“Women in this country have gone through enough and the fact that now we’re taking one step back instead of one step forward, and like my sign says ‘Why in this country do guns have more rights than women?'” said Miguel Paredes Reyes, an abortion-rights advocate.



The sweltering heat didn’t stop abortion rights advocates from expressing their disappointment. New Orleans’ only abortion clinic has now shut its doors. It’s there where we found anti-abortion advocate Rev. Eddie Donnally, who says he’s thrilled about the decision.



“I think all conservatives, and I think all Christians are rejoicing because we see it plainly as the murder of the unborn,” said Rev. Dr. Eddie Donnally.



Anti-abortion advocates across the country area celebrating victory and many discussing plans to provide support for expectant mothers.



“Importantly, too, we know our work is not done and we must unite together to help moms and babies before and after birth,” said Sarah Zagorski, Louisiana Right to Life Communications Director.



Meanwhile, those who support abortion rights say it feels like the country is going back in time, and that women’s rights are being stripped away.



“It took us 100 years just to get things like the right to vote and the right to a lot of things, and then now here we are, stepping back 50 years, losing our own rights to our body autonomy,” said Jamie Brunson, an abortion-rights advocate.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction