PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — Hundreds of Ponchatoula residents can expect to be without power for up to five hours on Monday, Aug. 14, during a planned outage for power grid work, according to Tangipahoa Parish officials.

Parish officials said the outage will start at 9:00 a.m. and impact residents near the intersection of Sisters and Dunson roads.

They said during this time, Entergy Louisiana will be working to upgrade the local power grid in the area.

Parish officials said Entergy estimates around 400 customers will be impacted by the outage.

Entergy officials said residents in the impacted areas will be notified ahead of the planned outage.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts