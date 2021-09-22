Humane Society of Louisiana distributing pet food on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday, September 25, the Humane Society of Louisiana will be distributing pet food to residents in front of Misettra’s Produce at 131 Harbor Circle, New Orleans.

Nationally known pet food companies are sending tons of pet food to New Orleans and other areas impacted by Hurricane Ida. Mars and Blue Buffalo pet food companies have sent an 18-wheeler of their popular brands of cat and dog food to a warehouse in New Orleans East that is being distributed by the Humane Society of Louisiana.

The group has been distributing food and supplies, including hay, baby formula for orphaned wildlife, and chicken feed to dozens of displaced pet owners, humane agencies, and rescue groups days after Ida made landfall. The group estimates that they have distributed 5 to 6 tons of food during the past three weeks.

The Humane Society can be reached by calling 1 888.6.HUMANE or email them at info@humanela.org.



“We are grateful for the support of food, supplies, and materials we continue to receive from donors and our national partners. These donations have likely saved the lives of tens of thousands of animals in need,” said Jeff Dorson, the HSLA Director.