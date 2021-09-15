Human remains found in stomach of alligator suspected of attacking Slidell man

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies reported they captured an alligator suspected of attacking a Slidell man.

With the help of U. S. and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents, they captured a 12-foot long alligator, weighing a startling 504 pounds in the area of Avery Estates. It was near the location where Timothy Satterlee Sr. went missing on Monday, August 30, 2021, one day after Hurricane Ida hit South Louisiana, creating destruction across the region.

Sheriff Smith vowed from the beginning of the investigation into Satterlee’s disappearance that the agency would use all of the resources and manpower available to bring some sort of closure to the family.

For the last three weeks, members of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division, along with State and Federal partners, worked tirelessly searching the area in hopes of locating Satterlee, or the alligator that attacked him.

U.S. Wildlife agents observed a large alligator in a waterway near where the incident occurred. Deputies and agents, with the assistance of two Louisiana Department of Wildlife licensed nuisance hunters, Phillip Andy McClurkan and Eric Dumas, set traps to catch the alligator.

Once the alligator was searched, it was discovered to have what appears to be human remains inside its stomach. Investigators will work with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office to verify those remains belong to Timothy Satterlee.

Sheriff Smith would like to thank the U. S. Fisheries and Wildlife agents, Louisiana Wildlife and Fishery Agents, Louisiana Search and Rescue agents with their cadaver scenting K-9, and the licensed nuisance hunters for assisting with the search and ultimate capture of the alligator.

“This is a horrible tragedy and my sincere condolences and sympathy goes to the Satterlee family,” said Sheriff Smith.

“I know today’s findings do not bring their loved one back, but hopefully this can bring them some sort of closure. I am very proud of the hard, non-stop work, of my deputies and the other agencies who assisted, and I hope their persistence in finding this alligator will help the family with coping with their loss. We will continue to keep them in our prayers.”