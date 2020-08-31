BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Is this history in the making?
8-year-old Daylan Spears is practicing to be a future drum major at Southern University.
Anthony Kenney, former Student Government Association President at Southern, says he was out for a run Sunday morning when he came upon this young man working on his future dream.
Kenney posted this video to social media with the caption: “the power and influence of HBCU’s…”
- HUMAN JUKEBOX: Baton Rouge 8-year-old practices to become future drum major at Southern University
- Former Catholic High, LSU baseball star traded to playoff contender
- CPSO deputies head south to help Calcasieu Parish in aftermath of Hurricane Laura
- August 31 COVID-19 Update: More than 300 new cases reported overnight
- Some residents in West Virginia still dealing with flooding from Hurricane Laura