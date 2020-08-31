HUMAN JUKEBOX: Baton Rouge 8-year-old practices to become future drum major at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Is this history in the making?

8-year-old Daylan Spears is practicing to be a future drum major at Southern University.

Anthony Kenney, former Student Government Association President at Southern, says he was out for a run Sunday morning when he came upon this young man working on his future dream.

This made my whole day.



Taking my daily Sunday Jog and I stumble across this 8 Year-old practicing Drum Major moves with the hat and mace.



Said he want to be Drum Major at Southern University one day.



The power and influence of HBCUs.



Keep grinding young bull. pic.twitter.com/atou7uoTQU — Goku (@BeauxTieSwag) August 30, 2020

Kenney posted this video to social media with the caption: “the power and influence of HBCU’s…”